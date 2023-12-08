Iran To Reinforce Armed Units At Its Borders With Afghanistan And Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Iran will deploy
additional army units on the border with Afghanistan and
Turkmenistan in the near future, Iranian Army Ground Forces
Commander Kioumars Heydari said, Trend reports.
"Because these borders are sensitive, they will be
strengthened." "In the near future, we will deploy artillery,
missile, unmanned and mobile airborne units in border areas in
northeast and South Khorasan," he stated.
The Army Commander emphasized that this action should not be
interpreted as a threat to Iranian territory from these directions.
Heydari added that it is being done to preserve and develop army
units' combat readiness and skills.
