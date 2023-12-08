               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran To Reinforce Armed Units At Its Borders With Afghanistan And Turkmenistan


12/8/2023 8:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Iran will deploy additional army units on the border with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in the near future, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Kioumars Heydari said, Trend reports.

"Because these borders are sensitive, they will be strengthened." "In the near future, we will deploy artillery, missile, unmanned and mobile airborne units in border areas in northeast and South Khorasan," he stated.

The Army Commander emphasized that this action should not be interpreted as a threat to Iranian territory from these directions. Heydari added that it is being done to preserve and develop army units' combat readiness and skills.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search