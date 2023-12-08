               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Election Commission Approves Calendar Plan For Early Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


12/8/2023 8:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reports.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has made this decision at its recent meeting.

The information was provided by the CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

