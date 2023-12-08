Election Commission Approves Calendar Plan For Early Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The calendar plan
of main actions and activities for holding early presidential
election in Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reports.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has made
this decision at its recent meeting.
The information was provided by the CEC Secretary Arifa
Mukhtarova.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.