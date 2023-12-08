Qatar's Younousse And Tijan Top Group, Storm Into Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Home favourites Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan yesterday staged two magnificent fight backs to top their pool and advance directly to the semi-finals of the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals – Doha.

At Aspire Zone last evening, the Olympic bronze winners Younousse and Tijan defeated the reigning world champions Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of Czechia 2:1 (11-21, 21-19, 15-11), before beating United States' Miles Partain and Andrew Benesh 2:1 (16-21, 21-17, 20-18) in their last Pool A match.