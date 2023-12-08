World Arabian Horse Championship Opens At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Arabian Horse Championship 2023 started at the Old Doha Port yesterday, ushering in a prestigious equestrian spectacle that will continue until December 9.

The event features participation of 150 horses from 21 countries. This edition also marks the first time in 42 years that Qatar takes the helm as the host country, breaking away from the championship's traditional venue in France.

A diverse array of countries, including Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Uruguay, converge at this international showcase of equine excellence.



In his speech, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, the General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation, Katara underscored the significance of this event as a transformative milestone in the world of equestrianism. He emphasised the celebration of the Arabian horse as a cultural icon, symbolising a profound connection to Arab heritage.

“On this extraordinary occasion of the World Arabian Horse Championship 2023, hosted by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, celebrating the Arabian horse as an integral part of our Arab culture, this championship marks a pivotal advancement in the equestrian real, relocating to Doha after a prestigious 42-year tenure in France.”

“We unequivocally assert that the 2023 World Arabian Horse Championship will etch a significant chapter in its history as we persist in constructing cultural connections by championing equestrianism and the allure of Arabian horses,” Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti concluded.

The competition kicked off with day one featuring contests and awards in various categories, including Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies, and Senior Mares. As the championship progresses, the forthcoming days have intense showdowns in Yearling Colts, Junior Colts, Senior Stallions, culminating in a grand ceremony on December 9.

Aside from the riveting competitions, the event will honour outstanding achievements, including the Best Breeder/Horse Owner, Best Sire, and Stallions Platinum Championship.

Ticket prices for spectators range from QR5,000 to QR110,000, for up to seven guests. For those seeking a more premium experience, sky box options accommodating up to 11 guests are available at prices ranging from QR20,000 to QR45,000.

Aside from the main competitions, various activities are also taking place including photography exhibition, and live painting, among others.