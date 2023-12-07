Iraqi PM Highlights Tax Evasion

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani presided over the Tax System Reform Conference in Iraq on Wednesday.

In his address, he commended the organizers for their dedication to tax reform, acknowledging the insightful research contributions from government officials, business leaders, and international organizations.

He said that total imports, according to data from the Ministry of Planning, indicate imports worth $42 billion, including machinery, goods, and products. Meanwhile, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics indicate that there are imports amounting to $16 billion, which means that $26 billion were not subject to customs duties and taxes.

Tax evasion, he added, has disastrous effects on industry and trade, and hinders development projects.

