Taylor In A Trailer Brings Taylor Swift Craze To Women

You've heard about Elf on the Shelf, but how about Taylor in a Trailer?

Advantage Trailer, a small business trailer company in Carol Stream, IL, is having some fun this holiday season by staging a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in various trailers around their lot and posting photos of each one on social media.

On Dec. 1, she stood in an open utility trailer in front of the main entrance with a homemade sign underneath the Advantage Trailer sign that read“Taylor's Version”.

On Dec. 3, she sold Travis Kelce jerseys inside a vending trailer with a sign showing that they cost $19.89.

“As a women-owned small business in the male-dominated trailer industry, we know that representation matters,” said marketing manager, Justin Potts.“Taylor, on a much larger playing field, is facing those same obstacles our leaders face every day, and the tremendous success she's having in spite of it is inspirational to all of us.”

The idea came at the eleventh hour as Potts started to see annual Elf on a Shelf social media posts and thought, 'what rhymes with trailer'? The immediate answer was the pop star who has dominated headlines all year, both with her Eras Tour and her relationship with Kelce.

“I have three daughters who listen to Taylor Swift and now know who Kelce is because of her, so it was an easy connection,” Potts said.“It has been fun coming up with the ideas for each day that tie into Taylor's music and life, and I hope she and the hardcore Swifties can laugh along with it. It's all done out of respect.”

With December nearly half over, there are a couple of weeks remaining of Taylor in a Trailer posts and you can follow along on Advantage's website , Facebook page , or Instagram page .

Advantage Trailer is a full-service trailer dealership about 30 miles west of Chicago. Advantage offers trailer sales, local trailer rentals, trailer leasing, trailer service, and trailer parts and accessories.

Jodi Behrendt and Sarah Groveau are second-generation owners of Advantage Trailer, taking over from their parents, Dan and Marchon Webb, who retired last year. The company was founded in 1989 and currently has 20 full-time employees.