Google introduces Project Gemini to emulate human behavior

(MENAFN) Google has embarked on a new frontier in artificial intelligence with the introduction of Project Gemini, a sophisticated AI model designed to emulate human behavior. The launch, set to occur in phases, involves the integration of less advanced versions of Gemini—dubbed "Nano" and "Pro"—into Google's AI-powered chatbot Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The incorporation of Gemini is expected to enhance Bard's intuitiveness and proficiency in tasks requiring planning, while on the Pixel 8 Pro, it will summarize recordings and generate automatic replies on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.



The most substantial advancements from Gemini are anticipated in early next year, with the release of the Ultra model. This iteration will power "Bard Advanced," an amplified version of the chatbot initially accessible to a select test audience. While Gemini's initial language capabilities are confined to English globally, Google executives have assured that future diversification into other languages is on the horizon.



The unveiling of Gemini for a group of reporters showcased its potential for unparalleled AI multitasking. "Bard Advanced" demonstrated the ability to simultaneously recognize and comprehend presentations involving text, photos, and video. Google envisions integrating Gemini into its dominant search engine, marking a significant milestone in AI development and heralding a new era for the tech giant.



Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind—the AI division behind Gemini—deemed this initiative a crucial milestone, emphasizing its transformative impact. Google had secured DeepMind nearly a decade ago, triumphing over competing bids, including one from Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Since then, DeepMind has been amalgamated with Google's "Brain" division, focusing on the evolution of Gemini as a testament to Google's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107553593