3 Dead In Las Vegas University Shooting, Suspect Deceased

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Wednesday, a shooting at a university in Las Vegas resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, while another person sustained critical injuries. The suspect in the incident has also been reported as deceased, according to the police.

The incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, located just a short distance from the bustling Las Vegas Strip, serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing gun violence issues in the United States, where such incidents have sadly become a distressing part of everyday life.

Authorities in the country have stated that police officers quickly arrived at the scene, and there is currently no security threat in the area.

American police have described the health condition of the individual who sustained injuries in this shooting as critical. However, the Las Vegas police have announced that the shooter in this incident has been killed, but they have not disclosed any information about the identity of the shooter.

It has been reported that the suspect, who is said to be a Caucasian male in his sixties, was a former professor at this university.

Prior to this incident, similar shootings in various states across the United States have claimed the lives of its citizens.

