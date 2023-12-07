Another Mine Accident Injures Azerbaijani Civilian In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. One Azerbaijani
civilian has received injury following a mine blast, Barda regional
press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan
told Trend .
As the press service said, at about 11:15 (GMT +4), the police
have received information that a resident of Lerik district, Rahim
Habibov (born in 1987), has blown up on a mine during electric work
on the territory of the container manufacturing workshop in Shusha
city.
With the help of police officers, the injured was removed from
the accident scene and evacuated to the hospital.
The investigation into the facts is underway.
Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation during the second
Karabakh war in 2020.
Since the end of the second Karabakh war, over 300 Azerbaijanis
(killed and injured) have become victims of Armenian mines.
