Enemy Shelling Kherson From Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Russian invaders attacked the city of Kherson from the temporarily-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Mrochko posted the photographs, showing the consequences of Russian attacks on Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

On Telegram , Mrochko noted that Russian occupiers had attacked the Kherson city territorial community 22 times over the past day. The enemy fired 78 projectiles. Explosions were heard in Kherson, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Zelenivka.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.