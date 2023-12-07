Moci Inaugurates 'Investment Hub' Pavilion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani in the presence of Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the national committee for hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie inaugurated the Investment Hub Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, taking place in Qatar from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024, under the slogan“A green desert, a better environment”.

Minister of Commerce and Industry stated that the“Investment Hub” pavilion provides an excellent platform for enhancing investment, industrial, and trade cooperation relations with the participating countries in the exhibition.

He explained that the“Investment Hub” pavilion has been set up to showcase Qatar's national economy and its prominent position at both regional and international levels. The pavilion aims to introduce the investment environment and promising opportunities that Qatar offers to businessmen and investors from around the world.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Municipality took a tour of the Investment Hub pavilion, gaining insights into the most notable projects and initiatives highlighted by the participating entities. These entities include the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Science and Technology Park, and Media City Qatar.

The pavilion offers an interactive experience for visitors to explore the investment journey. It highlights the tailored support and benefits available to investors from exploration to establishment and expansion.

Participating entities in the pavilion shed light on the business environment and initiatives launched to facilitate business processes including the legal and administrative requirements.

The pavilion showcases some of the most important laws and legislation enacted to encourage foreign investments. These include the law regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activities, allowing foreign investors to own 100% in many sectors. Additionally, it features the law regulating non-Qatari ownership and use of real estate, as well as the law governing partnerships between the government and private sectors.

It is worth noting that the Investment Hub Pavilion's participation in Expo 2023 Doha aims to promote Qatar's position as a global business hub at both regional and international levels.