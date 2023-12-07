Truck Driver Killed As Russians Attack Port-Adjacent Infrastructure In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 7, 2023, Russian troops attacked port-adjacent infrastructure in the Lower Danube region, killing a truck driver.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night Russian terrorists were attacking the Izmail district with combat drones for about two hours,” Kiper wrote.

In his words, most Shahed drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense forces, but some loitering munitions did reach the target.

“A warehouse facility, a silo and trucks were hit. A truck driver was killed. A fire broke out at the scene, which was promptly extinguished by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service,” Kiper added.

A reminder that, on the night of December 7, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 15 out of 18 Russian drones attacking the country's territory.