Medicines From New Plant In Azerbaijan's Pirallahi To Be Exported, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Medicines to be
produced at the new plant in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi are intended
for both the domestic market and export, Azerbaijani Minister of
Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the foundation laying ceremony for
the plant, Trend reports.
“Today's groundbreaking ceremony is an example of comprehensive
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” he noted.
The minister reminded that Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan's
largest trading partners.
“We have set a course for industrialization, to develop the
non-oil sector of the economy,” Jabbarov added.
Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC received the
status of a resident of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park,
thus bringing the number of the industrial park residents to
six.
The company will produce high quality medicines in 42 names and
various forms (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder
suspension, syrup, etc.) and dosage on the territory of 7.8
hectares of the industrial complex.
The enterprise with an investment cost of 59.3 million manat
($34.88 million) will employ 165 people. The enterprise with annual
production capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the
framework of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment
Company OJSC Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and
"Sia Pharmaceuticals" of Türkiye.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.