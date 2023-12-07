Tajikistan, Iran Explore Agricultural Expertise Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 7. Tajikistan's Minister of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and Iran's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian, discussed the exchange of expertise in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides expressed keen interest in fostering productive cooperation and implementing the terms outlined in the Memorandum between the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Iran on agricultural cooperation. This includes collaboration in seed farming, animal husbandry, poultry farming, fisheries, as well as incorporating Iranian innovations in agricultural product packaging.

Moreover, the discussions encompassed matters related to the import of agricultural machinery and other industry-related concerns.

The collaboration between Tajikistan and Iran is growing stronger. On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, accompanied by a high-level political and economic delegation.

During the visit, Iran and Tajikistan signed 18 documents outlining cooperation. These documents cover a trade and economic roadmap for the two countries from 2023 to 2030, the abolition of visa requirements, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, transportation and transit agreements, emergency management strategies, the establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural and educational initiatives, and more.