Tajikistan, Iran Explore Agricultural Expertise Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 7. Tajikistan's
Minister of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and Iran's Ambassador to
Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian, discussed the exchange of expertise
in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.
During the meeting, both sides expressed keen interest in
fostering productive cooperation and implementing the terms
outlined in the Memorandum between the Ministry of Agriculture of
Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Iran on agricultural
cooperation. This includes collaboration in seed farming, animal
husbandry, poultry farming, fisheries, as well as incorporating
Iranian innovations in agricultural product packaging.
Moreover, the discussions encompassed matters related to the
import of agricultural machinery and other industry-related
concerns.
The collaboration between Tajikistan and Iran is growing
stronger. On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
visited Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, accompanied by a high-level
political and economic delegation.
During the visit, Iran and Tajikistan signed 18 documents
outlining cooperation. These documents cover a trade and economic
roadmap for the two countries from 2023 to 2030, the abolition of
visa requirements, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking,
transportation and transit agreements, emergency management
strategies, the establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural
and educational initiatives, and more.
