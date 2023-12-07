US senate blocks comprehensive spending package for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant turn of events, the United States Senate has blocked a comprehensive spending package put forth by the White House, which included over USD60 billion in crucial funding for Ukraine. The measure failed to secure the necessary 60 votes on Wednesday, culminating in a final tally of 49 in favor and 51 against. Notably, the Republican opposition, joined by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont typically aligned with the Democrats, contributed to the bill's setback. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, also voted "no" strategically to retain the option of reintroducing the bill at a later date, as reported by The Hill.



The White House had originally sought USD105 billion in emergency supplemental funding labeled as "national security" in October. This encompassed financial support for Ukraine, coupled with allocations for Israel, Taiwan, and "border security" in an attempt to garner bipartisan support. However, the GOP-majority House insisted on addressing each matter through separate appropriations bills, a proposition rebuffed by the Democrat-dominated Senate.



President Joe Biden, earlier in the day, passionately urged the Senate to approve the bill, accusing Republicans of potentially undermining Ukraine's capabilities on the battlefield and jeopardizing national security by withholding essential funding. Biden asserted that the Republicans were holding the aid for Kiev "hostage" to border policy concerns. The president underscored the global implications of the Senate's decision, stating, "Literally the entire world is watching: what will the United States do?" He warned that a failure to provide leadership could lead to a loss of support from the G7, the European Union, and Japan for Ukraine, delivering an inadvertent victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The vote's outcome raises questions about the intricacies of United States foreign policy, bipartisan cooperation, and the prioritization of geopolitical concerns. As the Biden administration grapples with securing vital funding for Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia, the Senate's decision amplifies the challenges in navigating domestic politics while addressing international crises. This development underscores the need for a nuanced and strategic approach to ensure a cohesive and effective response to global challenges.



