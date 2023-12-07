Ukraine Downs 15 Of 18 Shahed Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces effectively downed 15 out of 18 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones that Russian invasion forces launched overnight Thursday.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"In the early hours of Thursday, December 7, the invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea). A total of 18 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched. The main targets of the attack were Khmelnytskyi and Odesa," the statement says.

The air defense component of Ukraine's Air Force, jointly with other air defense elements of Ukraine's defense forces shot down 15 attack UAVs.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in the effort.

It should be recalled that the residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions had been warned of a drone threat in the late hours of Wednesday.