MBRSC Hosts Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson for a Unique Session on the Future of Space Exploration







Dubai, UAE, 6 December 2023: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the Museum of the Future hosted Senator Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, for a session titled 'Space and Beyond: The Future of Space Exploration,' during his official visit to the UAE. The session featured astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori and was attended by H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador of the USA to the UAE, H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, and H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, along with the media and public.

During the session moderated by Saud Karmustaji, Director of Strategic Communications, MBRSC and held at the Museum of the Future, Senator Bill Nelson shared his unique perspectives from space. 'Looking at Earth from the spacecraft, we see a vibrant world without divisions, reminding us of our shared responsibilities as Earth's citizens,' he remarked.

The session further featured insights from astronauts AlNeyadi and AlMansoori. AlNeyadi spoke about the unifying nature of space missions, while AlMansoori highlighted the mesmerising view of Earth from the International Space Station.

H.E. Martina Strong, Ambassador of the USA to the UAE, during the opening remarks underscored the robust partnership between the two nations. 'Our collaboration in space exploration is a shining example of our deep-rooted friendship and mutual aspirations,' she said.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, emphasised the importance of Senator Bill Nelson's visit, stating, 'We are honoured to have Senator Bill Nelson visit the UAE and MBRSC. His presence strengthens the robust space exploration partnership between the UAE and the USA. Throughout the years, our collaboration with NASA has led to innovations and discoveries that transcend national boundaries. This highlights our shared dedication to pioneering the future of space exploration.'

Senator Bill Nelson also visited the headquarters of MBRSC, where he was welcomed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri. The tour included visits to the Ground Station, MBRSC Laboratories, and the Mission Control Room, guided by Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Assistant Director General of Aerospace Engineering Sector and the MBRSC team.