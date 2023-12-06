'JAIP Connect' Platform Launched, Aimed At Enhancing Cooperation Between Research, Industrial Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah on Wednesday launched the "JAIP Connect" platform.



Initiated by the Academia Industry platform (JAIP), under the theme "Together, We Can Shape a Better Future for Research and Innovation", the platform aims to strengthen cooperation between the academic, research and industrial sectors and promote interaction for the benefit of the national economy.

Rida Khawaldeh, President of the Jordan Society for Scientific Research (JSSR), hailed the platform launch as "a pivotal moment in the path of innovation and development".

It's a strategic step in line with His Majesty King Abdullah's vision for economic modernisation and strengthening national security and stability, he added.

Highlighting Jordan's long-standing commitment to the pursuit of science and learning,

Khawaldeh said that "since the establishment of Jordan's first university, the University of Jordan, in the early 1960s, the country has seen the establishment of more than 35 public and private universities".

He added that the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) has published a policy paper entitled "World Creativity and Innovation Day: The Fundamental Challenge for Jordan"

highlighting Jordan's commitment to research and development, which accounts for approximately 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), an increase from 0.43 per cent in 2014.



Looking at Jordan's position in the Global Innovation Index, the report showed a shift from 61/142 in 2011 to 78/132 in 2022, he noted.

Fathi Jaghbeer, president of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, emphasised the importance of the platform in enhancing the industrial process in the Kingdom and laying the foundation for the future of production.

Jagheer said that the Jordanian industrial sector has proven its centrality in recent years, noting that the industrial sector accounts for about 43 per cent of the GDP, with Jordanian products reaching some 144 countries around the world.



The industrial sector employs about 260,000 workers, and industrial exports account for about 93 per cent of total exports, he added.

The launching ceremony included a panel discussion with decision-makers from academia and industry, focusing on the importance of connecting academia with industry in order to use the platform at its full capacity.



