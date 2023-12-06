Tackling Climate Change Together: Wilo Discusses New Water Solutions At United Nations Climate Change Conference, Cop28 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Georg Weber, Member of the Executive Board and CTO of the Wilo Group, speaks on water management at the global event. Sustainable water management can mitigate the consequences of climate change.

Dubai: The Wilo Group, a leading pump manufacturer and digital pioneer of the pumps industry, brings new strategies and solutions to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, which is being held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. The main aim of the conference is to find ways and reach agreements to realise the Paris climate goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Climate change is already leading to a sharp increase in water-related environmental disasters like floods and droughts. In addition, water supply is increasingly insecure, which not only affects drinking water, but also food supply.“The climate crisis is also a water crisis”, says Oliver Hermes, President & CEO of the Wilo Group.“As a multinational technology group with a portfolio geared fully towards transformation, we are already delivering high-efficiency, resource-saving solutions for the challenges posed by climate change”, he added.

As part of the COP28 Leadership Interviews, Georg Weber, Member of the Executive Board and CTO of the Wilo Group, spoke about water management on 1 December.“Global water consumption is enormous, and the very unevenly distributed fresh-water reserves are shrinking. Inefficient systems lead to an enormous waste of water. In addition, the treatment of wastewater is often neglected. It is expected that billions of people will be affected by water shortages in 2050”, emphasises Weber.“Sustainable water management can mitigate the consequences of climate change.”

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is attended by 198 signatory states, representatives of national and international organisations and NGOs as well as representatives of the private sector. The role of the private sector in particular is becoming increasingly important when it comes to the practical implementation of climate targets and solutions to problems caused by climate change.“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face as humanity today”, Hermes continues.“At Wilo, we are responding to this megatrend with highly efficient products and solutions, responsible management, and strong partnerships.”

About Wilo:

The Wilo Group is one of the world's leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector. In the last decade, we have evolved from a hidden to a visible and connected champion. Wilo employs more than 8,400 people around the globe today. With innovative solutions, smart products and individual services, we provide the intelligent, efficient and environmentally-friendly service of keeping water flowing. We already are the digital pioneer within the industry with our products and solutions, processes and business models.