Stormy Monday In Chennai: Why Are Our Cities So Flood-Prone?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Cyclone Michaung has brought India's fourth largest city, Chennai, to its knees. Its recent efforts to prepare for such extreme weather events have been found to be wanting. Mint explains why the city, which prides itself as an ideal investment destination, needs to do a lot more.

