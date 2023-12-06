German Tourism And Visitberlin Highlight Tourism Opportunities For Saudis In 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) and VisitBerlin hosted\u00a0 a special event to showcase the allure of Berlin and highlight Germany's tourism offerings for 2024.\r

The event was held under the patronage of the German Embassy in Riyadh, Tuesday.\r

Speakers at the event highlighted Berlin's rich history, lively culture, charming Christmas markets, and varied culinary scene, which helped to establish Berlin as a top travel and conference destination worldwide. Berlin additionally promoted the much awaited European Championship, which will take place in 10 German cities in 2024 and feature Berlin as the site of the championship game, acknowledging the popularity of football in the area.\r

Another major date in 2024 is the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with numerous events taking place in November next year to showcase the city of freedom Berlin.\r

The event also highlighted Berlin's offerings in medical travel, showcasing a dedicated Arabic website catering to GCC travellers and providing information on accommodation and medical facilities. The Arabic site can be viewed at berlin-health-excellence\/ar.\r

Additionally, Berlin also emphasized its commitment to welcoming guests from diverse backgrounds, offering Muslim-friendly accommodations and sharing information on where to find halal cuisine. The city's family-friendly environment \u2013 featuring children's museums and zoos \u2013 presents an ideal destination for families. Moreover, with its abundant lakes, rivers, and parks, Berlin offers an idyllic retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.\r

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office \u2013 Gulf Countries at the GNTO, said: \u201cGermany stands as an embodiment of cultural magnificence and this exclusive event in Riyadh sought to underline the nation\u2019s distinctive charm. We highlighted an array of Germany\u2019s multi-faceted attractions, including its historical significance, and vibrancy. Home to 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Germany understands the importance of honouring and preserving tourism sites, some of which date back 7000 years, which was spotlighted in our event today.\u201d\r

Ralf Ostendorf, Director Market Management, Market & Media Relations for Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and North America at visitBerlin, added: \u201cWe are glad to have hosted a successful event in Saudi Arabia, as it allowed us to promote Berlin and the numerous tourism offerings for travellers from this region, be it for leisure, business or medical. Berlin offers reasons to travel year round for visitors from Saudi Arabia. That is why Berlin\u2019s visibility in the growing Saudi outbound market is essential also in the years to come. .\"\r

Germany and its capital Berlin invite travellers from across the globe to explore its multifaceted offerings and immerse themselves in an unparalleled cultural experience. For more information on Germany and Berlin and their offerings, visit https:\/\/\/en\/home\r

visitberlin https:\/\/\/en\r

and the Arabic website: https:\/\/\/ar\/dyfa-fy-brlyn

