Germany's Defense Chief Vows Ukraine-Bound Arms Production Boost

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged the delays in arms supplies to Ukraine, while assuring that the capacity for their production will be extended as soon as possible.

This was reported by DW with reference to ZDF, Ukrinform saw.

"We have a well-known problem: the defense industry is not keeping up with the demand that exists in certain areas," the minister said on Tuesday.

According to the German politician, this applies to both munitions and air defense systems, but the defense industry is building up capacity "wherever it can."

"It's about the pace, and you can't have unlimited influence on that pace," Pistorius explained.

He added that it will take time to open a factory and build up the necessary stocks, so that the production cycle runs quicker and without interruption.

As an example, the head of the German Ministry cited the production of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, which had to be restored in Germany. According to Pistorius, although it was done relatively quickly, it took half a year to set up production anyway.

The defense chief also recalled that Germany remains world's second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States.

"We supply everything we can," he assured.

As reported earlier, Germany's largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall sealed an order for the supply of artillery rounds to Ukraine in the amount of nearly EUR 142 million.

Photo: DW