VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain Opens Doors And Partners With Tend Digital For Digital Marketing

The ceremony was held at the company's headquarters in Adliya City and was attended by clients, dignitaries, and members of the VATES leadership team. VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain is a leading provider of intermediate facility management services, specializing in soft FM services such as cleaning, groundskeeping, catering, and reception and concierge services. The company is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions to its clients, helping them to optimize their facilities and reduce operating costs.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Bahrain and expanding our reach across the Middle East,” said Chidi Eke, Logistic Director of VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain.“We are confident that our expertise and commitment to quality will make us a valuable partner to businesses and organizations in Bahrain.”

In addition to opening its doors, VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain has also announced a partnership with Tend Industrial Supplies LLC (Tend Digital), a leading e-commerce and digital marketing firm based in the United States. Tend Digital will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy to promote VATES's services to the Bahraini market.

“We are excited to partner with Tend Digital of Tend Industrial Supplies LLC to help us achieve our business goals,” said Maxine Rohan, a board member of VATES.“We believe that Tends' digital marketing expertise will help VATES reach a wider audience and establish a strong brand presence in Bahrain.”

The opening of VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain and the partnership with Tend Digital represent a significant step forward for the company as it expands its international presence. VATES is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective facility management solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.

About VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain

About Tend Digital

Tend Digital is the digital arm of Tend Industrial Supplies Llc, a leading e-commerce and digital marketing firm based in the United States. The company provides various digital marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and content marketing. Tend Digital is committed to helping its clients achieve their business goals through effective digital marketing strategies.

Contact:

Simeon Oparaekwe

Admin

VATES Facilities Support Services Bahrain

+973 3366 0154