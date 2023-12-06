Gold, Bitcoin Rallies Signal A Big Dollar Problem

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – It's no coincidence that the price of gold has never been higher at a moment of maximum peril for the US dollar. That's giving rise to new bouts of PTSD for an Asia region that remembers all too well how sudden shifts in the global reserve currency can torpedo economic fates.

The fact that even Bitcoin is back in the game – topping US$43,000, up more than double this year – will hardly calm nerves in the halls of power from Beijing to Jakarta and trading pits from Tokyo to Mumbai.

Ostensibly, the dollar is sliding because the US Federal Reserve is believed to be done raising interest rates to tame inflation. The real problem, though, is a trifecta of concerns that are moving to center stage – and in the process setting Asia up for a rough 2024.

One, the cumulative fallout from the most aggressive US Fed tightening since the mid-1990s. Two, worries about America's train wreck of a fiscal trajectory. And three, political polarization in Washington that is putting the world's biggest economy's last AAA credit rating at risk.

Looked at one way, the dollar reaching its peak is something of a relief. As Alexandra Dimitrijevic, global head of research at S&P Global, notes, dollar strength“is compounding the pressures on many” emerging markets“given the $46 billion of rated dollar-denominated debt coming due next year, excluding China.”

Periods of extreme dollar strength don't tend to favor Asia's export-reliant economies. Powerful dollar rallies of the kind the globe saw these last few years have hoovered up disproportionate amounts of capital, depriving Asia of needed investment.

The Fed“taper tantrum” of 2013 is one reminder of this phenomenon. But the real bookend for Asia is the 1994-1995 period, the last time the Fed tightened as aggressively as it has over the last two years.

At the time, the Fed doubled short-term interest rates in just 12 months. By 1997, a multi-year dollar rally

and rising US yields made currency pegs impossible to maintain.

First came Thailand's chaos-generating devaluation in July 1997. Next, Indonesia and South Korea scrapped their dollar pegs. The turbulence pushed the Philippines and Malaysia to the brink, with the latter desperately imposing capital controls.

Before long, global investors began worrying Japan and China might also tumble. The fear then was that China might devalue the yuan, catalyzing a fresh wave of beggar thy neighbor market turbulence. Fortunately, Beijing didn't blink.

China isn't as keen on holding US debt as previously. Photo: Asia Times Files / Reuters / Jason Lee

Japan, meantime, caused serious global drama in November 1997 when Yamaichi Securities collapsed. The failure of a then-100-year-old Japan Inc icon shook markets everywhere. Japan, punters worried, wasn't too big to fail but too big to save. Thankfully, officials in Tokyo kept the collapse from becoming a systemic shock globally.

Now, Asia faces a giant shock from the other direction. Markets losing faith in the dollar is an even bigger systemic risk – and a more immediate one.

The dollar's stability was shaken anew in mid-November when Moody's Investors Service threatened to downgrade the US. That would mean the loss of Washington's last AAA rating, likely sending US 10-year bond yields skyrocketing.

It hardly helps, of course, that Moody's on Tuesday (December 5) cut its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to“negative” from“stable.” At the very least, it was a sign of deepening global concerns about mainland debt levels.

But the nagging threat of a US downgrade in many ways may eclipse any relief from the Fed throttling back on rate hikes.