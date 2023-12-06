Russia's Osa SAM, Pole-21 EW Systems Crushed In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian warriors have destroyed Russia's Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) system and Pole-21 electronic warfare (EW) system in southern Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the enemy's losses have been as follows: 41 occupiers, nine guns, one Osa SAM system, one Ple-21 EW system. four Shahed-136 drones, 12 armored vehicles, and one boat,” the report states.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces smashed one Russian ammunition supply point, one observation post, one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control center, and one Vityaz SAM control center.