Mining Stock News: Flow Metals (CSE: FWM) Announces Phase Two Program Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the second phase summer program at the New Brenda Project located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights include:



706 total soil samples taken over the Xenolith-Porphyry ("XP") target

Potassic alteration and confirmed Cu-Ag porphyry mineralization in thin section New 1100 by 1800m Cu-Ag-M-Zn anomaly, unconstrained to the north

"The latest soil sample grid at XP has extended the kilometer-scale Ag-Cu-Mo anomaly over a coincidental magnetic-low. The larger and stronger soil anomaly to the northeast edge of the survey zone is slightly offset from the mag-low ring. The anomaly remains open to the north. Our focus is now to follow up with a grouping of 3.5km IP lines to highlight subsurface sulphides and generate drill targets," commented Scott Sheldon CEO of Flow Metals.

Results

The soil grid extension and infill to the north and east has resulted in a large higher grade anomalous zone spanning at least 1800m by 1100m. The new copper-molybdenum-zinc-silver anomaly is offset from the strongest portion of the mag destruction ring.

XP Target History

In 2018, a 10m wide outcrop with chalcopyrite mineralization was discovered and a grab sample was taken. The sample contained 0.67% Cu and 46.11 ppm Ag and elevated trace elements such as Bi, Te and U. The sample had pervasive potassic alteration in the form of biotite replacing hornblende. An airborne magnetic survey was later conducted in 2021 that revealed a large ring-shaped magnetic low anomaly directly underneath the rock sample.

Figure 1: (Top left) Copper values in soil, (Top right) Silver values in soil, (Bottom left) Molybdenum values in soil, (Bottom right) Zinc values in soil. Please see the following link for high definition images

The XP target represents a new Porphyry style geochemical and magnetic anomaly. XP is hosted in the Pennask batholith also seen at the neighboring Brenda mine to the east. The target is also near the contact with the Osprey Lake batholith which hosts the neighboring Elk mine to the west. The xenoliths from which XP gets its name are heavily altered Nicola volcanics that have been replaced by biotite.

Director Resignation and Appointment

The Company also announces that Mr. Adrian Smith has resigned from the Board of Directors and Mr. Harley Slade has been appointed in his place effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Smith for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Slade is currently the President of Caveman Exploration, a company focused on providing exploration services in Canada. He first started working with Flow Metals in 2018 at both the New Brenda and Sixtymile projects. Mr. Slade holds a degree in Geology from Simon Fraser University.

QAQC, Sample processing

B-horizon soil samples were taken with chain of custody maintained until the samples were delivered to MS Analytical. Samples were analysed using ICPMS 4-acid digestion with standards and blanks inserted by the lab. The 706 results were analysed using statistical percentile probabilistic methods to determine anomalous values and regional baselines. Baseline and anomalous values will be further refined with more sample data.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts of British Columbia and Yukon.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

...

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. There are several risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.