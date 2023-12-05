Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Releases Updated Status Report On Yukon Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leader in the ammolite gemstone mine-to-market segment and a partner in Canadian gold-exploration company Crazy Horse Mining Inc. (“CHMI”), is reporting on the progress made in its review and verification of the exploration work already completed on the Yukon Gold Project property along with the assessments quantifying the proven and potential gold resources. The company also noted that it has started discussions with the current owner/partner to conduct a pilot plant on the property in 2024. According to the report, work completed on the project includes trenching, exploration work, geological mapping and prospecting, ground magnetometer and induced polarization surveys, soil sampling and diamond drilling; the report indicated that the proven Yukon Gold Project could host an estimated four million ounces of gold. GEMXX is also reviewing the data to evaluate whether other minerals or rare earth elements are commercially viable on the property. The update noted that GEMXX has engaged a professional geological services company to assess the historical resource documents and data as well as update the information to meet current CIM reporting standards. Additional drilling programs or assay results will be included in the updated reports.“A pilot plant will

test the parameters of new technologies, production systems and process technologies to support the sustainable scale-up of mineral processing and production methods,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull in the press release.“It will provide an opportunity to test flowsheet viability, equipment, and operations on a small scale before full production.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gemstone, gold and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of

top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry.

The company's world-class

gemstone cutters and jewelry

designers are

continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit

