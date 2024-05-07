Visually Impaired Man First In Kashmir To Use EC's Home Voting Facility

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ali Mohammad Rather, a visually impaired person, was the first to vote for the election to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday under the new home voting facility.
The facility was started by the Election Commission for the 2024 Lok sabha elections for those who are not able to visit polling stations to exercise their franchise.ADVERTISEMENT
Rather, 75, hailing from the Dara area of the Hazratbal assembly segment in Srinagar district became the first person in the Kashmir Valley to cast his vote through the home voting facility, an official of the District Election Office, Srinagar, said.
“The first home vote has been cast and sealed in a ballot box at Dara for blind voter (People with Disability) Ali Mohd Rather in part 68 of 19-Hazratbal segment,” the official said.
Voting for the seat will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections. Read Also 62.30% Voter Turnout Recorded Across 11 States, UTs in Phase III LS Elections Third Phase: Average Voter Turnout Of Over 25% In First 4 Hours Of Polling
The other early voter was a 90-year-old woman from the Harwan area of the city.
The nonagenarian, who goes by the mononym 'Fazi', was beaming with pride after casting her vote from her home at Harwan.
A team of officials from the district election office on Tuesday went to various places in Srinagar, including the Dal Lake area, to facilitate voters who had registered themselves under the home voting facility to exercise their franchise.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052024000215011059ID1108185296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.