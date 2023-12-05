Euro Credit Supply: Notable Jump In November

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
The large jump in supply last month came
as rates fell and cheaper funding became available. Some of this has also been pre-funded from next year, taking some pressure off
2024. Despite supply growth, net supply remains moderate, at €60bn, due to the YTD redemption volume of €246bn.
Industrials & Chemicals lead the corporate sectors in supply, as this accounts for €56bn in YTD supply. Meanwhile, the Consumer and Auto sectors are also witnessing a rise in supply, standing at €49bn and €50bn YTD, respectively. This is a €24bn increase for both sectors compared to the same time last year. However, Real Estate continues to lag behind, not only in supply, which stands at €7bn, but also in comparison to last year, having considerably decreased from last year's €24bn YTD.
YTD corporate Reverse Yankee supply is now at €40bn. Due to USD corporate spread outperformance versus EUR, the equation for many corporates shows no cost saving advantage. Nevertheless, November saw a notable increase of Corporate Reverse Yankee supply, by around €7bn.
Financial institutions supply reached €28bn in November, bringing the 2023 YTD supply to €312bn, some €24bn ahead of the 2022 YTD total. Net supply rose to €13bn in November.
Bank bond supply reached €24bn in November, nearly doubling the total printed in October. Issuance was split with €22bn of Senior bonds (perfectly split with €11bn in preferred and €11bn in bail-in seniors) and €2bn in subordinated debt.
Covered bond supply rose to €11 last month, that is well behind the €17bn issued in November 2022. Issuance was led by Germany with €3bn printed. The total EUR covered bond issuance reached €188bn, which still remains €20bn behind the 2022 YTD supply. We expect covered bond supply to decline in 2024 with total issuance of €180bn.
MENAFN05122023000222011065ID1107540460
Author:
Timothy Rahill
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.