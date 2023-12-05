Azerbaijan's Plans To Tidy Liberated Lands Yields Impressively - Former Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Former US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza was impressed by the
Azerbaijani government's thorough, systematic, and strategic
planning of the rehabilitation of liberated lands, Trend reports.
"The President's special representatives are collaborating with
the world's finest specialists, planners, and businesses to achieve
something I have never seen in my professional experience.
Specifically, to entirely rebuild damaged cities into thriving
places where people wish to return and dwell for future
generations," he said.
Bryza stated that the conference sessions helped him learn a lot
more about the work being done.
"It's quite stunning. And the rate at which railroads, roadways,
gorgeous structures like this conference hall, and the Zangilan
Airport of the finest quality are being constructed is really
astonishing," he emphasized.
On December 5, high-ranking state officials, respected foreign
specialists, and members of international think tanks arrived in
Zangilan.
Made up of 60 persons from 30 different countries, they will
take part in a conference called "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30
Years: Achievements and Challenges."
