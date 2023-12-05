               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Plans To Tidy Liberated Lands Yields Impressively - Former Ambassador


12/5/2023 7:21:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza was impressed by the Azerbaijani government's thorough, systematic, and strategic planning of the rehabilitation of liberated lands, Trend reports.

"The President's special representatives are collaborating with the world's finest specialists, planners, and businesses to achieve something I have never seen in my professional experience. Specifically, to entirely rebuild damaged cities into thriving places where people wish to return and dwell for future generations," he said.

Bryza stated that the conference sessions helped him learn a lot more about the work being done.

"It's quite stunning. And the rate at which railroads, roadways, gorgeous structures like this conference hall, and the Zangilan Airport of the finest quality are being constructed is really astonishing," he emphasized.

On December 5, high-ranking state officials, respected foreign specialists, and members of international think tanks arrived in Zangilan.

Made up of 60 persons from 30 different countries, they will take part in a conference called "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges."

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538434

