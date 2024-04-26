Ukraine To Receive Ten Armored Combat Support Vehicles From Canada This Autumn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will send ten armored combat support vehicles to Ukraine this autumn.

That's according to the Canadian Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"The first 10 of 50 Armored Combat Support Vehicles that Canada will donate to Ukraine will be delivered to Europe this summer. Ukrainians will be trained on the vehicles in the summer, and the vehicles will move to Ukraine in the fall," the statement reads.

The APCs are produced in Canada. The donation of 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, was announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada last September.

Canada donating $2.3M to Ukraine for production of drones by Ukraine's defense industry

In addition, this July Ukraine will receive ten Canadian multirole boats committed in January, including the provision of commercially contracted training for Ukrainian operators, as well as trailers and spare parts.

The ministry recalled that Canada is providing language training to 14 Ukrainian air force members at the Canadian Forces language school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

"Canada's military assistance to Ukraine demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing Ukrainians with the military aid that they need in their fight against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war," the statement said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine