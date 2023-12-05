'Baku Declaration' Adopted Following Meeting Of ECO Countries' Tourism Structures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The "Baku
Declaration" was adopted as a result of the "I Meeting of Tourism
Education Institutions of the Member States of the Economic
Cooperation Organization" event organized jointly by Azerbaijan's
State Tourism Agency and the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO), Trend reports.
The declaration emphasized the intention to expand cooperation
in various directions related to tourism education, as well as in
the exchange of research and information, popularization of
cultural heritage, innovations in tourism and permanent holding of
such meetings.
The roundtable held in the framework of the meeting discussed
the issues of enhancing partnership opportunities in tourism
education among the ECO member states and establishing a unified
network of tourism education institutions.
Official representatives of the states and representatives of
tourism education institutions from 9 ECO member countries,
including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan, as well as
representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization took part in
the event, which started its work on December 4.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.