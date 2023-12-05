'Baku Declaration' Adopted Following Meeting Of ECO Countries' Tourism Structures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The "Baku Declaration" was adopted as a result of the "I Meeting of Tourism Education Institutions of the Member States of the Economic Cooperation Organization" event organized jointly by Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

The declaration emphasized the intention to expand cooperation in various directions related to tourism education, as well as in the exchange of research and information, popularization of cultural heritage, innovations in tourism and permanent holding of such meetings.

The roundtable held in the framework of the meeting discussed the issues of enhancing partnership opportunities in tourism education among the ECO member states and establishing a unified network of tourism education institutions.

Official representatives of the states and representatives of tourism education institutions from 9 ECO member countries, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization took part in the event, which started its work on December 4.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel