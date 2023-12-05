Biden administration urges congress to approve billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Biden administration issued a pressing alert to Congress, emphasizing the crucial requirement for the approval of tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine. The administration stressed that Kyiv's efforts to resist Russia's invasion could come to a standstill without this support.



In a letter addressed to leaders of the House and Senate, and subsequently made public, Shalanda Young, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, cautioned that the United States would exhaust funds for supplying weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the year's end. She emphasized that this depletion of resources would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.



She further mentioned that the US already has finished the money that it has used to support Ukraine’s economy, and “if Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop.”



“We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” she mentioned.



President Joe Biden has proposed an aid package totaling nearly USD 106 billion, intended for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities. However, the proposal has encountered resistance on Capitol Hill, with increasing doubts about the scale of assistance for Ukraine.



Even among Republicans who support the funding, there is a demand for changes in U.S.-Mexico border policies to address migrant flows, set as a condition for approving the aid.



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized on Monday that Congress faces a crucial decision: whether to sustain support for Ukraine's fight for freedom within the 50-nation coalition established by President Biden, or to disregard historical lessons and allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed. “It is that simple. It is that stark choice, and we hope that Congress on a bipartisan basis will make the right choice.”

