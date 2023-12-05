Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Finals To Begin Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World's best beach volleyball sides will assemble in Doha to battle it out at the Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Finals set to get underway at Aspire Park tomorrow.

The event which is expected to throw up exciting contests will continue until December 9. Doha is hosting the prestigious event for the second time in a row, after holding the inaugural 2022 Finals in January this year, with Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and USA's Sara Hughes & Kelly Cheng triumphant in the men's and the women's competitions, respectively. Qatar's top pair of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan on Poland's Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak in their first match.