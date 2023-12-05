CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away Aged 57

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Dinesh Phadnis, aged 57, passed away at midnight. He was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago, PTI reported. He is survived by his wife last rites were held in Borivali East at 10.30 am this morning, it added Read | Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm to make landfall in 3 hours, heavy rain batters Andhra Pradesh, Tamil NaduPhadnis' death was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor Aditya Srivastava.“Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two or three days. He couldn't survive,” Srivastava told PTI CID co-star Dayanand Shetty also confirmed the news to Indian Express, saying, \"Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am. He died of multiple organ failure. There were a lot of complications and he was removed from the ventilator last night.\"Also Read | Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder bid: US official recognises India's commitment to probing into the matterAs per earlier reports, Phadnis was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, but Shetty confirmed it was liver damage and not a heart attack most famously known for playing the character 'Fredericks' on the popular television show CID, which ran for 20 years Phadnis was also featured in movies like Sarfarosh and Mela; and TV shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Read: Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module shifts orbit from Moon to Earth, says ISRO. All you need to know

