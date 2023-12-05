WHO requests from Israel not to attack Gaza warehouse amid renewed conflict

(MENAFN) In a latest development, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly instructed the World Health Organization (WHO) to evacuate a medical warehouse in southern Gaza, prompting a plea from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The directive comes as Israeli troops resumed operations in the Palestinian enclave, specifically targeting the southern region after the expiration of a humanitarian ceasefire with Hamas.



Dr. Tedros took to social media to express the WHO's concern, stating that the IDF had given a notice to "remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use." The WHO chief appealed to Israel to reconsider this order, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and critical infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.



The renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas began almost two months ago, with West Jerusalem declaring war on Hamas following an October 7 incursion by the Palestinian group that resulted in casualties and captives. The IDF's subsequent operations included air and artillery strikes, and eventually, ground troops were deployed into Gaza, leading to significant infrastructure damage.



The IDF Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, asserted that the ongoing attack on the southern part of Gaza will be "no less powerful" than the assault on the north. Against this backdrop, international organizations like the WHO are urging restraint and emphasizing the need to safeguard essential medical facilities in the region.



As tensions escalate, the situation in Gaza remains precarious, with humanitarian organizations urging all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and critical medical infrastructure. The outcome of the appeal to Israel regarding the evacuation of the WHO's medical warehouse could have far-reaching consequences for the well-being of the population in the conflict-affected area.



