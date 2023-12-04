US Vice President Kamala Harris Calls President Abbas To Discuss The Latest Developments

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH /PNN /

President Mahmoud Abbas today received a telephone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris during which they discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing efforts to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

President Abbas stressed the need to immediately stop the aggression in the Gaza Strip and spare the civilians the torment of the bombings and destruction carried out by the Israeli killing machine.

The President stressed the importance of increasing the entry of relief, medical and food supplies into Gaza, providing water, electricity and fuel as quickly as possible, and providing the necessary aid so that hospitals and basic facilities can resume their work to treat thousands of wounded and provide services to the people.

The President reiterated his rejection and prevention of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, whether in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, stressing the need for the United States to intervene to prevent the attacks, murders, demolition of homes, and expulsions of Palestinians carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities and terrorist colonists in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley which are facing silent and premeditated annexation.

The President pointed out that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state and that it is not possible to accept or deal with plans by the occupation authorities to separate, occupy, cut off, or isolate any part of the Gaza Strip, stressing the necessity of releasing the Palestinian clearance funds, adding“we will not and did not abandon our people in the Gaza Strip.”

President Abbas assured US Vice President Kamala Harris of his readiness to work to implement the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions, starting with the State of Palestine gaining full membership in the United Nations by a decision of the Security Council, convening an international peace conference to provide international guarantees and a timetable for implementation, and assuming full responsibility for the entire Palestinian territory in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that peace and security are achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of the entire territory of the State of Palestine along the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and resolving the refugee issue and their return as per Resolution 194. He stressed that security and military solutions have proven their failure and will not achieve security and stability for the region.