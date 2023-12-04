-->


Neutral Switzerland Hosts Official Visit By NATO Boss


12/4/2023 2:17:58 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Высший военный чин НАТО посетит Швейцарию

The visit on Monday and Tuesday is intended to strengthen cooperation. The Federal Council announced in a statement on Monday that discussions were taking place with Amherd, head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, on the development of the security situation and the possibilities of intensifying cooperation in the area of ​​security policy.

MENAFN04122023000210011054ID1107533463

