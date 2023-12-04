Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Visit To Egypt (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other officials of the Ministry are visiting Egypt to participate in the EDEX 2023 exhibition at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

On December 4, Colonel General Hasanov attended the opening ceremony of the international defense exhibition EDEX 2023.

After welcoming the attendees, Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, declared the exhibition open.

At the international defense expo EDEX 2023, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister became acquainted with weapons, vehicles, and military equipment displayed by enterprises of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as the companies TUSAS, ROKETSAN, ASELSAN, SARSILMAZ, CANIK, and BAYKAR of the Republic of Türkiye.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with corporate executives as part of his visit.

Detailed discussions on the development prospects of military-technical cooperation and a number of other areas of mutual concern were addressed during the meetings.