Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Visit To Egypt (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, and other officials of the Ministry are visiting Egypt to
participate in the EDEX 2023 exhibition at the invitation of the
Minister of Defense of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
On December 4, Colonel General Hasanov attended the opening
ceremony of the international defense exhibition EDEX 2023.
After welcoming the attendees, Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah
El-Sisi, declared the exhibition open.
At the international defense expo EDEX 2023, the Azerbaijan
Defense Minister became acquainted with weapons, vehicles, and
military equipment displayed by enterprises of the Azerbaijan
Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as the companies TUSAS,
ROKETSAN, ASELSAN, SARSILMAZ, CANIK, and BAYKAR of the Republic of
Türkiye.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with corporate executives as
part of his visit.
Detailed discussions on the development prospects of
military-technical cooperation and a number of other areas of
mutual concern were addressed during the meetings.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107532512
