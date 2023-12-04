Oprahdaily Names Twiish Peachy Clean Gel Cleanser One The Best Makeup Gifts For Tweens

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

TWiiSH announced today that Peachy Clean Gel Cleanser ($28) is included in Best Makeup and Beauty Gifts for Tweens 2023 list featured on OprahDaily . This marks the first time a TWiiSH product has been selected by Oprahdaily. Peachy Clean joins the ranks of other popular beauty products such as Drunk Elephant, Rhode, Benefit, about-face, and Bioderma in the category.

The article, Best Makeup Gifts for Tweens Per the Makeup Artists Who Have Them , written by Kate Sandoval Box , is comprised of a giftable, Gen Alpha-approved beauty product list. With beauty and skincare brands available at stores like Sephora and Ulta and lending to their virality, today's tweens (and teenagers) are well-versed in the latest and coolest beauty finds.“By 13, they know what's popping off TikTok before I do,” says Jamie Greenberg , a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles and tween mom who is quoted in the story. As with every generation of teenagers, they like what they like. Greenberg recommends sticking to clean-makeup formulas.“Tweens new to makeup may be more prone to reactions, so it's important to let them experiment with products that are made with trusted and tested ingredients.” She adds“As the hormones kick in, I do recommend offering something with salicylic acid to help clear breakouts.” Greenberg loves this new made-for-teens (TWiiSH) cleanser.

TWiiSH's lineup includes two products to target breakouts:

Peachy Clean Gel Cleanser ($28): A gentle yet effective gel cleanser that's suitable for all skin types, Peachy Clean is packed with skin-friendly ingredients such as salicylic acid, colloidal silver, and meadowsweet extract to gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores to send pimples packing.

Zit Ain't Cute ($26): Say goodbye to pimples with our powerful spot treatment. Counting salicylic acid and colloidal silver, this clear gel spot treatment, which can be worn under makeup, takes down pimples without drying the skin or leaving it red.

All TWiiSH products are formulated with a commitment to clean, cruelty-free ingredients, striking the perfect balance between effectiveness and gentleness, ensuring that the skin gets the care it deserves.

Peachy Clean is available for purchase for $28 at TWIISHSKIN . To shop the full list of items, visit:

About TWiiSH

TWiiSH Skincare, formulated specifically for teenage skin, blends nature with science to address common skin issues like pimples, blemishes, and oily skin. Its signature products, Peachy Clean and Zit Ain't Cute, offer gentle yet effective solutions, ensuring clear and healthy skin. TWiiSH is founded by a beauty expert and her daughter, and offers revolutionary teen skin solutions that are cruelty- and chemical-free for teens seeking clear, healthy skin.