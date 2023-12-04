Ministry Of Municipality Organises National Training Workshop On Use Of Biotechnology For Sustainable Agriculture

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Research Department in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and in coordination with the Radiation and Chemicals Protection Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, is organizing a training course on "The Use of Mutation Breeding and Biotechnologies in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Qatar." This event is scheduled from Dec. 3 to 14, with the participation of a group of researchers and specialists in sustainable agriculture and food security from various related authorities.

The course includes a number of theoretical lectures and practical experiments in the laboratories of the Agricultural Research Department and includes a field visit to the Research Station in Al-Utouriya to learn and observe the experiments done by the Genetic Resources Department on an IAEA-funded project (QAT 5008).

On this occasion, the Director of the Agricultural Research Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hamad Saket Al Shammari emphasized Qatar's commitment to developing the agricultural sector and adopting the latest technologies in this field as part of Qatar's National Vision 2030. This vision aims at diversifying income sources, achieving self-sufficiency, and ensuring food security. Several research projects are currently underway in Qatar with technical support from the IAEA, including projects QAT 5008 and RAS 5099, focusing on improving plant varieties and various agricultural technologies.

The course aims to equip experts, researchers, and decision-makers with the skills to employ mutation breeding and genetic engineering techniques in improving agricultural crops, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Ministry of Municipalitys strategy 2023-2030 to enhance long-term food security, he added.

Hamad Saket Al Shammari explained that the training course, presented by Abdelbagi Mukhtar Ali, an expert from the IAEA, offers an opportunity to learn about the latest research and development projects in Qatar in the field of peaceful nuclear energy applications in agriculture, facilitates capacity building and the exchange of expertise between local researchers, professionals, and international experts in the field.

On a related note, the Director of the Radiation and Chemicals Protection Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Assistant National Liaison Officer for the IAEA Eng. Abdulrahman Al Abduljabbar reiterated the commitment to empowering national agencies to benefit from national and regional projects, especially in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to obtain the required technology and services in this field.

He stressed the importance of nuclear applications in agriculture and sustainable food security, noting that nuclear technologies are crucial in increasing agricultural productivity, improving crop traits, and achieving environmental sustainability in line with local conditions.

The peaceful applications of nuclear energy in agriculture significantly contribute to meeting human food demands and achieving self-sufficiency in food commodities. These applications include mutation breeding and genetic engineering to enhance the traits of agricultural plants to suit local environments and increase their productivity. In recent years, the peaceful use of nuclear energy in agricultural research has grown to serve humanity and society.

