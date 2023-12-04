Susan Sarandon issues apology for ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

(MENAFN) Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has found herself in hot water after her participation in a pro-Palestine protest in New York City last month. During the rally, Sarandon made remarks that critics deemed as anti-Semitic, leading to a swift backlash and the termination of her contract with her talent agency.



Addressing the crowd, Sarandon stated, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country." Her comments were met with criticism, as many interpreted them as perpetuating negative stereotypes and downplaying the historical persecution of Jews.



Adding fuel to the fire, Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a slogan often construed as a call for the destruction of Israel. This further intensified the controversy surrounding her involvement in the event.



In response to the outcry, Sarandon took to Instagram to issue an apology. She acknowledged that her choice of words was a "terrible mistake" and clarified that her intention was to speak against "bigotry of all kinds." She expressed deep regret for the hurt caused by her comments and emphasized that the phrasing incorrectly suggested Jews have been strangers to persecution.



Sarandon, known for her activism, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has been vocal about advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza. This is not the first time she has faced criticism for her stance, as she recently shared social media posts by Roger Waters, the Pink Floyd co-founder and a prominent critic of Israel.



The fallout from Sarandon's remarks reflects a broader trend where celebrities expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments face consequences. In the midst of the Hamas-Israel conflict, other public figures, including Melissa Barrera from the Scream franchise and fashion model Bella Hadid, have also been dropped from projects due to their outspoken support for the Palestinian cause.



The incident involving Susan Sarandon raises questions about the intersection of celebrity activism, freedom of speech, and the complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It underscores the challenges that public figures face when navigating sensitive geopolitical issues and the potential repercussions of aligning with controversial viewpoints.





