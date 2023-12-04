Odesa Court Convicts Chinese Blogger Who Filmed Work Of Ukrainian Air Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Odesa has found guilty a Chinese blogger who filmed the work of Ukrainian air defense forces.

That's according to a ruling of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa, published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, Ukrinform reports.

"A citizen of the People's Republic of China [...] using the equipment belonging to him - a Canon camera [...] being at the place of his temporary residence in an apartment [...] recorded a video of the work of air defenses in the city of Odesa. After that, carrying out blogging activities, he published it on his channel. [...] [The court ruled] to found him guilty of committing crimes provided for in Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the court ruling reads.

The video helps identify the location of fire groups of the Ukrainian Navy as well as the number and type of weapons systems used. The blogger posted his videos on his YouTube channel.

At the court hearing, the blogger fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented and noted that he had decided to stop his criminal activities and would contribute in every possible way to bringing Ukraine's victory closer.

"The defendant committed a crime against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, which, under the clauses of Article 12 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, belong to the category of serious crimes," the court ruling reads.

However, taking into account the sincere remorse of the accused and his active assistance in solving the crime, the court released the blogger from serving a one-year suspended prison sentence. It imposed on him the duties regulated by Part 1 of Article 76 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Also, the court changed the measure of restraint for the blogger from arrest to personal recognizance until the verdict enters into force.

The court took into account the fact that the accused adheres to a pro-Ukrainian position, supports the Ukrainian Armed Forces and performs volunteer activities for the benefit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Therefore, the blogger was released from custody in the courtroom.