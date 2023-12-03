QU Launches Third Global Congress On Engineering, Technology

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar University (QU)'s College of Engineering launched Sunday the Third Global Congress on Engineering and Technology.

The congress, running until Thursday, encompasses the 15th Global Conference on Energy Applications, the 15th Global Conference on Social Robotics, and the Global Conference on Resilience in Mobility and Logistics: Challenges and Opportunities.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) is silver sponsor, the Qatar Petrochemical Company platinum sponsor, Qatar Shell gold sponsor, and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) contributing sponsor.

In his opening speech, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani, said that as a leading academic institution in the region, the QU recognises the paramount importance of this congress for exchanging opinions and ideas.

"It serves as a testament to our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of technology,” he said.“Qatar, renowned for its leadership in technological advancements across various sectors such as chemical industries, production, cultural exports, media, and major sporting events, places great emphasis on integrating Arab principles into its technological endeavours."

HE Sheikh Dr Faleh acknowledged the challenges faced by the MoECC, stressing the importance of preserving natural resources and cultivating an innovative culture for a more promising future.

"Our challenges, environmental, engineering, and technological, are not mere academic disciplines but integral parts of our lifestyle,” he noted.

“Engineering and technology are revolutionising sustainable transportation methods through highly efficient electric and hybrid cars,” the minister added.“Moreover, advancements in modern irrigation techniques contribute significantly to reducing harmful emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency."

QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari said that the timing of the Third Global Congress is optimal for discussing advancements in energy application fields, along with related developments ensuring sustainability and best practices to mitigate environmental impacts.

"This extends to advancements in other engineering fields, like social robotics, resilience in mobility, and logistics,” he said.“At a time when the world faces numerous key challenges such as raw material shortages, supply chain issues, rising commodity prices, food insecurity, and the impact of climate change.”

"Through this congress, we are delighted to host participants, researchers, and scientists from over 56 nations, with over 400 scientific papers in the 15th Global Conference on Energy Applications and 69 papers in the 15th Global Conference on Social Robotics,” Dr al-Ansari said.“We hope that the scholarly discussions stemming from these papers will contribute to a deeper understanding of advancements in these crucial fields of knowledge."

QU College of Engineering dean Dr Khalid Kamal Naji, KINDI Centre for Computing Research director Dr Abdulaziz al-Ali, and Qatar Transportation and Traffic Safety Centre director Dr Shimaa al-Quradaghi spoke during the launch.

MENAFN03122023000067011011ID1107528900