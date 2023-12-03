Polish Carriers Block Delivery Of Patrol Boat To Ukraine MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A patrol boat being transported to Ukraine has been blocked at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Member of Parliament Mykola Kniazhytsky on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A patrol boat made by SAFE Boats International has been blocked at the border while being transported to Ukraine,” Kniazhytsky wrote.

At the same time, Kniazhytskyi rejected that it had been his personal yacht.

“Tomasz Buczek, an activist of the pro-Russian party Confederation, wrote that it had been a private yacht, allegedly owned by me. This is exactly how anti-Ukrainian propaganda works, which is intended to stop the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other goods to meet Ukraine's war-time needs,” Kniazhytsky explained.

He also posted a video, showing the patrol boat blocked at the border.

Photo: Tomasz Buczek