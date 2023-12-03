Qatari PM: Gaza Bombing Complicates Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani cautioned Sunday that the continued Israeli occupation's bombing of the Gaza Strip complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe there.

This came in a phone today with US Secretary of State of Antony Blinken that focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, means of de-escalation and ceasefire, reported the Qatari News Agency (QNA).

The Qatari Premier confirmed that Qatar is committed, with its mediation partners, to continue the efforts for the return of calm.

He expressed Qatar's unequivocal condemnation of attacks on civilians, stressing that killing civilian, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment "are unacceptable under any pretext".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurahman also underscored the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to ensure unimpeded flow of relief and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. (end)

