Qatar, Djibouti Discuss Elevating Legal Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Justice HE Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri met on Sunday with the Minister of Justice and Penal Affairs in charge of Human Rights of the Republic of Djibouti, HE Ali Hassan Bahdon, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed legal cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Djibouti, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

They also discussed the exchange of legal expertise between the two countries, and work to develop a practical framework to activate areas of legal cooperation through agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice of Djibouti, along with his accompanying delegation, visited the Ministry of Justice's legal and service sectors, during which they were briefed on the State of Qatar's experience in the field of legal training and qualification through the Legal and Judicial Studies Center's programs for all legal categories in governmental and non-governmental agencies in the country.

The delegation also learned about the experience of the State of Qatar in the fields of real estate registration, documentation and legal services provided by the Ministry of Justice to the public.

HE the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Djibouti praised the State of Qatar's legal expertise provided to the legal sector, expressing the hope of benefiting from this experience within the framework of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.