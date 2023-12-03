Executive Committee Of Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Holds First Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud co-chaired on Monday in Doha the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

During the meeting, working groups of the council's General Secretariat presented their progress on preparatory work, in addition to the recent outcomes of subcommittees and their respective working groups. These outcomes include targets, initiatives, and memoranda of understanding that are to be signed during the upcoming Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council meeting.

The two Executive Committee directors praised the cooperation and coordination of the subcommittees and the working groups of the council's General Secretariat in both countries, which comes in preparation for the 7th meeting of the Council. Additionally, they stressed the importance of sustained bilateral coordination to fulfill the aspirations of both countries' leaderships and advance their peoples' interests.