UAE’s 52nd National Day: Celebrating Unparalleled Progress, Sustainability, and Global Leadership

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) As we commemorate the 52nd UAE National Day, it is an honor to reflect on the remarkable strides this nation has taken, thanks to the visionary leadership of the founder fathers of the nation, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, followed by the present Rulers. Over these decades, the UAE has emerged as a global leader, setting benchmarks across diverse sectors and showcasing unparalleled growth in physical infrastructure, strategic initiatives, and business ease. At Aster DM Healthcare, we are privileged to be part of this journey, providing healthcare services that mirror our commitment to excellence, compassion, and accessibility.

The multicultural ecosystem of the UAE stands as a testament to unity in diversity, with over 200 nationalities coexisting harmoniously in this oasis of peace and prosperity. This incredible melting pot owes its success to visionary leaders like His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose relentless focus on citizen and expatriate welfare has created a haven where happiness and safety reign supreme.

The UAE's dedication to sustainability, marked as the 'Year of Sustainability' and the upcoming COP28, showcases its commitment to global environmental stewardship. According to the SAP survey, investment in environmental strategies has surged significantly over the past five years. Notably, 98% of companies integrate environmental measurement into decision-making processes, demonstrating a profound commitment to sustainability. (1)

The UAE's Green Agenda 2030, aimed at increasing the country's GDP by 4 to 5 percent through sustainable economic growth, underscores the nation's dedication to sustainability. This commitment emphasizes promoting innovation and leveraging technology to achieve environmental goals. It's a testament to the UAE's relentless pursuit of balancing economic prosperity with environmental preservation. (2)

There has been a notable shift in the corporate landscape in the UAE where businesses are increasingly expected to balance financial success with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities. This shift aligns with community demands for action on ESG issues, reflecting a growing trend toward a more responsible and sustainable approach to business practices.

This data-driven approach to environmental responsibility is evident in the surge of data collection efforts among UAE companies. Astonishingly, 40.4% of companies have been collecting data for two to fewer than five years, while an additional 19.2% have been doing so for less than two years. Moreover, 73.5% of UAE companies plan to increase investments in sustainability strategies over the next three years, signaling a confident outlook for reaping the rewards of sustainable practices. (1)

The UAE's commitment to sustainability is evident in its substantial share of global sustainable bonds, with ESG bonds in the UAE constituting over 19% of the global market, as per Fitch Ratings. Furthermore, the UAE emerged as the leading issuer of sustainable bonds globally during the third quarter of 2023, contributing approximately 80% of the global total, which stood at $2.3 billion. (3)

Recent research indicates a growing influence of ESG considerations on behavior in the UAE. Compared to other nations, UAE citizens prioritize ESG issues more in their daily decisions, evident in food choices (77% vs. 62% globally), product purchases (76% vs. 62%), and travel choices (74% vs. 55%). Millennials show a significant inclination towards ESG matters, with 57% prioritizing ESG issues at a 7+ rating in investment decisions compared to 47% of Baby Boomers. Likewise, 58% of Millennials emphasize ESG issues in job opportunities compared to 39% of Baby Boomers, highlighting a generational shift in mindset. (4)

At Aster DM Healthcare, ESG principles are deeply ingrained in our corporate culture. Our commitment extends to patient well-being, community engagement, employee well-being, environmental preservation, and robust corporate governance.

For instance, through Aster Volunteers, we positively impacted over four million lives, and the number of volunteers has grown to 56,157, a surge of 24%. Additionally, Aster DM Foundation provided treatment subsidies worth INR 4.90 Crores and donated dialysis machines to centers in India, benefitting over 130,000 beneficiaries. We have also made significant strides in environmental preservation. Through our initiatives, we have avoided approximately 7,500 tCO2e emissions and recycled 423,806 KG of waste across our facilities. Our solar installations span across 5 hospitals, contributing to our strategy for net zero and renewable energy consumption.

As we navigate the healthcare landscape, our pursuit of collaborations aims to foster innovation, facilitate knowledge sharing, and drive transformative change. The integration of technology and enhanced processes remains pivotal in our continuous endeavor to elevate performance year after year.

On this momentous occasion, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the UAE and its people. Together, we eagerly anticipate further milestones and collective growth, charting a path towards a healthier, more inclusive, and enduringly sustainable future.





MENAFN03122023004172003788ID1107527557