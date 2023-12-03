EU's foreign policy head expresses regret around continuation of Israeli strikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the EU's foreign policy head voiced "regret" around the continuation of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, stressing Tel Aviv's duty to abide by international humanitarian law as well as the laws of war, which he labelled as "not only a moral obligation but also a legal one."



"The way Israel exercises its right to self-defence matters. It's imperative that Israel respects International Humanitarian Law and the laws of war," Josep Borrell said in a post on social media.



Following the Israeli army's resumption of attacks on Gaza, which occurred after the declaration of the end of a week-long humanitarian pause on Friday morning, Borrell expressed regret. He voiced concerns that the already elevated civilian death toll could escalate further.



Restating his request for Israel to comply with international law, he pointed out that this is "not only a moral obligation but a legal one as well."



He further referred to the intensifying aggression in the occupied West Bank. Quoting the UN numbers, Borrell declared that 271 Palestinians have been brutally murdered by Israeli army since October 7.



"It's not sufficient humanitarian pauses should be resumed, while simultaneously working towards a comprehensive political solution for all the Palestinian territories," he also mentioned.



The Israeli military recommenced attacking the Gaza Strip early on Friday following concluding a week-long humanitarian cease-fire with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

